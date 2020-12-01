Live game blog: Packers vs. Seattle Seahawks

Packers have gotten off to fast starts before. Next they need to show they can keep that script fresh and adjust to whatever the Seahawks throw at them.
Not a good snap at all. I don't know how Scott got that ball down.
Could be an issue. Bulaga is so important.
Ball is out, but they're calling the receiver down by contact I believe.
Seahawks are hurrying up and LaFleur throws the flag. Looks like the ball was out. I ididn't see who recovered it, but I'm assuming Packers.
Looks like Chandon Sullivan recovered the ball, so if the Packers are successful on their challenge of the Jacob Hollister fumble, it will be their ball.
Usually they do, but I give them credit for making a decisive call. Rather see that then them relying on replay.
Not yet. Tell your friends.