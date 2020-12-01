Live game blog: Packers vs. Seattle Seahawks

Ervin back for the kickoff.
Touchback. Packers will take over at the 25.
Staring out with two tight ends and two receivers.
Huge start with Aaron Jones rushing off left tackle for 23 yards. Adams in motion and Linsley and Bakhtiari with huge blocks.
Rodgers on the play-action, eludes Poona Ford and hits Adams on the run.
Double tight ends is really stabilizing things here to start the game.
Protection was really good on that last pass. No one open.
Packers call a timeout already.
Play got in with 15 seconds left and Allen Lazard was late coming on.
They had the wrong personnel in and LaFleur decided on a tight end instead of the 5-yard loss.
Not a lot of time to dance against the Seahawks. Those linebackers will get after you.
Jimmy Graham coming across the formation for a huge catch and first down. Got coverage from safety Bradley McDougle.
It was a bit of a pick play. Very subtle.
As I said, I think tight ends are going to be very important today. TEs and Lazard.
That's definitely ugly football. Clowney ran right through Veldheer and Turner.
There was a blocking miscommunication there.
Davante Adams goes to the slant and go on Tre Flowers and is wide open for the TD.
Big start for the Packers to this game. Adams with just a great crossover move to get open on a play in which it looked like it was going to be a pick play with Allison.
Couldn't have missed that one.
Just a great route combination there. Superb idea to run what looks like a quick X with two receivers and then Adams breaks out toward the corner instead of coming across the field.