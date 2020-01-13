Live game blog: Packers vs. Seattle Seahawks

They're going to have to figure out a way to get a little more pressure on him. Maybe mix up some coverages and bring Savage on the rush. But we saw what happened with that once.
Yes, I bet we don't see him again.
They're not really rushing at all. They're kind of mush-rushing, just trying to keep Wilson in front of them. They might have to play dime every snap and keep six or seven DBs on the field.
The problem is Chandon Sullivan is banged up and Josh Jackson is out. Not really a lot of corners left.
It's better than him scoring on one play to DK Metcalf or Lockett. The Packers are at least making him work for it.
I didn't see him. Did anyone else?
Yes, their contain has to be better. No question.
Kumerow couldn't get in front of McDougal in time. He has to make that block.
Rodgers did not see Bobby Wagner. Almost a pick. Adams was not open in any way. Double covered for sure.
Scott gets the benefit of a good roll. Seattle will take over at the 20.
But he's locked in with Adams. He's always in that mindset on third down. It's paid off for him before. This time Seattle was ready.
I think it was Allison or Graham.
Sure seems like he's disappeared since early. They're losing their diversity and are relying too much on Adams. Tough because Adams is red hot.