Live game blog: Packers vs. Seattle Seahawks

Most points since the Packers dropped 31 on the NYG.
The ball is probably hard as a rock.
That's why they're playing zone. The safeties have their eyes on the QB all the time. Savage is coming up and making sure Wilson can't run a long way.
Oren Burks is getting a decent amount of time. They want his speed on the field against Wilson.
Packers are not going to let the Seahawks have anything deep. They're allowing some of this short stuff as a consequence of playing their safeties deep. They're playing against the clock in part.
Yeah, but it's taking them a lot of plays and the clock is ticking.
Wilson is really, really good. That was a terrific run.
Should get a little tougher once they get into the red zone.
If you notice, the D-line is basically bull rushing. They're bull-rushing and keeping their eyes on Wilson the whole time.
When he takes off, they try to disengage and get after him.
Preston Smith just missed an easy sack.
Amos blew that play. He had no one to cover and should have taken Wilson. But he dropped back in coverage and left a wide open gap for Wilson.
Wilson scrambling, scrambling, scrambling, TD.
Too much time for the corners to stick on those receivers.Not sure if Lockett stepped out of bounds.
They're there. Lockett did a good job of pushing off just a little bit to get Alexander off him.
Because he's really, really good.
Probably because Wilson is better scrambling to his right. It's easier to make a throw that direction. But some of it is him reacting, figuring out where the pressure is coming from.