Live game blog: Packers vs. Seattle Seahawks

They didn't run it as much. They kept the ball in Wilson's hands and let him throw it or run it.
They're giving up on the run game.
There's a bad first down. Nothing open and now it's second and 10.
The old Rodgers would have run that for 4 or 5.
Two in a row with them in shotgun.
So far, it's been Jake Kumerow for Lazard.
That's the corner route that is always open against this defense.
Right between the free safety and over the inside linebacker.
If they had a really good tight end, they'd be hitting that all game long.
Rodgers finds Adams crossing the middle, he comes back to the sideline, catches the ball and then runs back to the middle for a 40-yard TD.
5 plays, 75 yards, 2:35, PACKERS 28, SEAHAWKS 10.
Davante Adams has seven catches for 128 yards and 2 TDs.
Packers WRs: Adams, 7 catches; Valdes-Scantling 1 catch. That's it.