Live game blog: Packers vs. Seattle Seahawks

He took his shot. Thought Wilson was coming there.
Anytime Wilson has this much dime to throw, he's going to find someone. He's too good not to find one of those receivers against zone defense.
They're facing the quarterback instead of turning their backs to him. Helps them see where he's scrambling and move with him.
Sullivan with a nice close on that play, but where's the gang tackling. Someone has to help him get that guy down.
Chandon Sullivan is the one who's down.
Maybe got hit in the hip from Lynch.
This is really close to a frist down.
Sullivan is up and walking off the field. Officials are going to measure.
Seahawks are short by a half yard. Fourth and 1 at the 4. They're going to go for it.
Lockett just short on the bootleg completion. Amos and Alexander saving a TD.
They'll give it to Lynch here you can bet.
Lynch up the middle for the TD.
Martinez stood his guy up, Lynch ran into his back and then bounced off him and ran into the end zone.
The PAT is good. PACKERS 21, SEAHAWKS 10.
The place has gotten quiet.