Live game blog: Packers vs. Seattle Seahawks

The short passing game has been working well, and he's connected with Adams on some longer ones as well. A very balanced offensive game so far for the Packers.
Not sure how many adjustments are to be made, TBH. What they're doing is working.
The Packers know what Russell Wilson is capable of. This game's certainly not over.
Thank you!!!!!!! Hope you're all having a nice night.
Probably not. Just based on history re: Sternberger. caught the one thrown to him, though, which was good.
On Savage, he was only out for two plays before coming back in the game. He hasn't missed a play since.
Not sure any of the ones they have are any good.
FYI Lazard came out of the tunnel and is on the sideline. Looks like he's cleared to play.
The defense has been better since that game. But not really. They are who they are. The difference is the defensive change after SF was important - fewer calls on the back end to limit confusion.
Tim is back with my coffee. Thanks all!
Thx for the great hospitality. TTYL.
OK, let's get on with the kickoff.
The Packers' outside linebackers are not biting on the play-action. They are keeping Wilson sealed in.
The Seahawks should be able to run the ball up the middle but they can't. Interior guys are playing too well.
They went after him on third down. Blake Martinez was spying and he got too aggressive.
He chased because he thought Wilson was coming his way.