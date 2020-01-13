Live game blog: Packers vs. Seattle Seahawks

OK, folks, I'm going to give you a respite and let Jim take over. Be back shortly.
We'll see. He jogged off field. Couldn't see if it's same ankle as Detroit. Something we'll have to watch going forward.
The head coach/OC personnel packages and play calling has been smart + the quarterback executing well. Yes, it's mostly Adams...but along with Jones the two stars are carrying the load. Great front line play on D too.
Sucks for you Pierre. But I love Canada.
Looked like it but he spiked it.
Coffee all day. And I make him pay for it.
I think so - he's gotten Adams on the strong safety and that's been a winning matchup for sure.
Not sure who "they" are, but Lazard is questionable to return with an ankle injury.
Looks good - like middle-of-season Packers to be honest. This is their formula for success.
Questionable with an ankle.
Bulaga never came out for kick, so I doubt he's going to.
They challenged for the fumble recovery, which did not happen.