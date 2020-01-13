Live game blog: Packers vs. Seattle Seahawks

Seahawks backers are selling out. They've got to play-action to the tight end. Or bring in Patrick and throw it to him.
Jones stuffed again. Seattle takes it's last timeout.
Jones should have followed Bakhtiari up the middle. I think he had the TD if he kept going straight instead of cutting.
Rodgers gets Clowney to jump, but the officials whistle the play dead.
Now it will be half a yard to the end zone.
That was much easier than the others. The hole opened up like the Red Sea.
Great block by Kumerow to open that up. The end -- Clowney -- stepped out and Kumerow kicked him out of the way.
Packers lead in time of possession: 18:05 to 10:25.
Packers are in their dime package.
False start on the Seahawks coming up.
Both safeties playing back as they should.
Wilson is one tough dude to sack. Kenny Clark has had him lined up a couple of times and he's gotten away.
D-line is starting to have its way, but they've got to figure out how to contain Wilson.
Wilson scramble leaves it second and 10 at the Packers 48. 10 seconds left.
Flag down. Packers had 12 men in the huddle. Dump penalty. Moves it to the 43.
Seattle has no timeouts left.
Wilson with the Hail Mary and Adrian Amos shows he knows what to do on those. Swats it down incomplete.
Boy, Z. Smith could have gotten flagged for a late hit. Would have given the Seahawks a chance to kick a 46-yard field goal