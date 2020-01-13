Live game blog: Packers vs. Seattle Seahawks

Kumerow, right through his hands.
Sternberger gets his first pass.
And what a great job of getting facemasked!
One of these days, Rodgers has to hit Ervin on that wheel route on the motion across the back of the field.
That is not a facemask, but you can't grab under the helmet opening. Not sure if he did.
Lazard is done for the half with an ankle injury.
The Packers using all kinds of motion on these runs to freeze the ends. Big run up the middle by Jones. The ends are flying upfield and the Packers are talking them right past the runner.
They did that against Carolina and it almost cost them the gain. I bet he kicks the FG here.
I'd do the play-action to Graham or Tonyan.
Breaking tendencies: Rodgers with a QB sneak for the first down.
The Packers never run sneaks. Good time to pull it out.
Jones close, but he did not make it. Seattle takes its second timeout.