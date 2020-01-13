Live game blog: Packers vs. Seattle Seahawks

I wouldn't be surprised if it was Manny Wilkins.
I don't know. They'll miss him when he's gone.
Really nice block by Robert Tonyan on the outside and Ervin breaks a tackle for an 18-yard gain. Huge play to get that drive started. Bakhtiari with a big block on Wagner.
Jones ran right into the back of his legs. Ouch.
He might be lucky that he hit him in the back of the thigh instead of the knee or ankle.
Aaron Rodgers is 8 of 12 for 108 yards and a TD, 122.9 rating.
Nice, quick rhythm pass from Rodgers to Adams. Easy pickins.