Live game blog: Packers vs. Seattle Seahawks

He came in with a core injury, which is essentially a groin injury.
Two tight ends and Lazard along the line of scrimmage. Aaron Jones off left guard for the TD.
Crosby will kick the PAT and it's good. PACKERS 14, SEAHAWKS 3.
Packers' TD drive was 9 plays, 75 yards, 5:39. Packers lead TOP: 13:52 to 6:19.
I don't think their intention was for him to play unless absolutely necessary or if he had a miracle recovery. I think they've decided they're fine with Veldheer and Bulaga should go in the locker room.
Seahawks start on their own 18.
Za'Darius Smith right over the middle on that first play. Lynch still in the game and still carrying it.
Za'Darius Smith blew right past the center, but Wilson escaped and found Tyler Lockett wide open.
No contain on that side. They have to contain when Smith comes up the middle.
Darnell Savage just walked off the field. He'll miss at least this play.
He had perfect coverage. He can't carry that guy all day long. The rush let Wilson get free and Lockett got open on a scramble play.
Wilson starting to heat up against this zone. Going with a lot of play-action and then scrambling to try to let his WRs get open.
Pettine may have to pressure once in awhile.
They're not. Just their left guard.
There's a nice called blitz from Pettine. Goodson right up the middle and Za'Darius Smith cleans up after Wilson escapes.
Darnell Savage is back in the game.
That was just a great play by Blake Martinez. Wilson put a shake move on him and Martinez held his ground. Stayed balanced and did not let Wilson get by him.