Live game blog: Packers vs. Seattle Seahawks

Hello everyone, welcome from Lambeau Field to the JSOnline and PackersNews live blog. It's a great night for football, so let's watch some.
Both teams are on the field for warm-ups and we're about 40 minutes from kickoff.
No precipitation expected. The temperature is in the low 20s, not much wind. The field looks brown, but I don't see many people slipping so far.
Every game is its own. They might come out rusty. I could see that. But they have no reason to be flat.
I wrote about it after the game. They thought the match-ups were there and Rodgers pursued them based on the way the Lions played them. Doesn't mean he was right, but that was the explanation.
I believe there might have been one or two other times. But it's a smart move with Bulaga not feeling well and one of the backups under the weather, too. That way they've got options if one of them can't play or two can't play or whatever.
As long as they're fulfilling their salary cap minimums, I believe they can go asa long as they want. But most coaches don't want to do it. The Packers can do it because they're so healthy.
Dominating the line of scrimmage on defense and getting something out of their tight ends.
They did it against Chicago and Minnesota. Not so much against Detroit, but that was coming off a Monday night game. They can do it.
He's sick. He would be active if he weren't. He's not a bust yet because he's a heavy contributor on special teams and a pretty good one. Next year, I think you'll see him focus on playing safety.
It's an option if they can stop penetration up the middle. That's going to be tough. I don't think Seattle will make a living out of doing that.
They should be drafting a QB every year. But I'd wait one more year before taking one high. I would get him some receivers neext year and then assess how he does in the second year of the system. I'd take a QB later in the draft.
Not really. I think they need to have a full menu of calls available. They need to have options if their initial game plan doesn't work.
Only if Seattle hangs around the entire game. Then, in the fourth quarter he could start to wear them down a little.
Not a spy. You'd want someone faster than that. Probably Campbell. You will see him line up over the center from time to time like he has been doing.
He and Z. Smith are key figures. They need to bust the Seahawks' middle of the OL. That's the best way to contain Wilson. Back him up with pressure and let your outside guys contain him.
Depends on how the Seahawks line up. You don't want to run three times into an 8-man front. But they do need to establish the run. They need to get some outside zones going fairly early to help their play-action.
I would say Lazard. I think they'll try to use him a little like a tight end and use him on some of the corner routes that the Eagles tight ends had so much success running.