Live game blog: Packers vs. Oakland Raiders

More than likely. They usually script around 15. I don't know how many LaFleur scripts.
He's eligible to return after the KC game.
Looks like Aaron Jones might be a big part of the pass game today.
Why would he tell me that? He won't tell me whether Davante Adams is out two hours before he's declared out.
I should amend that. Backs are going to be a big part of the passing game today.
Jones for a 7-yard reception and Vitale for 22.
Packers running backs have three catches for 50 yards and a TD so far.
It's always like this. Seems like we talk about it every year that guys are slipping.
Raiders spying on Rodgers with a DL. As soon as he holds the ball for a second, they start rushing. Good way to adjust to him standinng in the pocket all day.
MVP Scott with a booming 52-yard punt to the Raiders 14.
Just condensation, I guess. Players don't like the longer cleats because it slows them down. I'm just saying this seems to be a problem every year around this time.
Looked like Jamaal Williams broke open late, but Rodgers didn't see him.
Packers have continually gotten the Raiders in third downs today.
Nice little pick play to Trevor Davis for the first down. Raiders are 1 for 3 on first downs.
Packers had too many men on the field, so that tackle for loss will be wiped out.
Tyler Lancaster too slow to get off the field.
Nice cut block on Za'Darius Smith on that last throw to Jacobs. That will keep him thinking about rushing with abandon.
Rashan Gary with a really nice job of stacking the line there, but the gap next to him wasn't covered and so it was a 5-yard gain.
Raiders are starting to execute the play-action after Jacobs' fast start. Packers are bailed out by a holding call, wiping out that pass down the middle.
Dean Lowry drawing the hold on that play.
Raiders get rid of it quickly. There won't be many sacks.
Carr is going to get rid of it after three steps almost every time and he won't be afraid to check it down for short gains instead of taking a sack.
Looked like someone was playing man in zone coverage.
Based on Blake Martinez running down the field with the tight end, makes me think Alexander had man coverage on Doss there. Instead, he played zone.