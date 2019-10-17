Live game blog: Packers vs. Oakland Raiders

Raiders call heads. Raiders win the toss and will receive.
Rodgers loves Graham. He would be ticked.
I agree, wholeheartedly. That's why he's receiving. Look for a lot of interesting plays from the Raiders early on.
Trevor Davis deep for the kickoff.
Heck of a play by Oren Burks to start the game. That dude can play special teams.
Rookie Josh Jacobs just trucked S Adrian Amos. Wow. Looked like Eddie Lacy there.
Raiders going double tight end a lot to start the game.
Josh Jacobs just running over the Packers like they're not even there. Holy cow. That's a 42-yard run.
Martinez misses, Redmond misses.
Third and 7 coming. This is what Pettine defense does. They want third and longs. Will give up some running yards.
As long as they're not giving up TDs, they seem to be happy.
Carlson in to attempt a 45-yard field goal.... it's good. RAIDERS 3, PACKERS 0
That's something else Pettine is counting on.
Drive was 7 plays, 56, 2:39.
Packers are a hard team to pass on. If they stop you on a first down run they're in great shape.
Darrius Shepherd is back for the kickoff.
Raiders RB Josh Jacobs is heading to the locker room after rushing three times for 53 yards on the first drive.
Lazard, Kumerow and Allison are the starting wide receivers for the Packers.