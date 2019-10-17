Live game blog: Packers vs. Oakland Raiders

QB Aaron Rodgers is averaging 12.2 yards per pass attempt today. He came in averaging 7.26.
Yeah, the defense is not exactly responding in kind to the offense.
End of the third quarter. PACKERS 35, RAIDERS 17.
The Packers ranked dead last in plays of 40 or more yards with eight coming into this game.
It's hard for me to tell because I'm spending a lot of time typing. I'll try to watch a little more closely.
Oren Burks is in the game now. Seems like Gruden has Pettine playing a lot of dime coverage and then is running the ball against the smaller line up.
It also looks like Carr has hot reads all over the place so that if Pettine does blitz, he just drops it off.
At some point, Gruden will start running out of time. Then he'll have to pass and I'm sure Pettine is counting on his pass rush getting there then.
Carr always has an outlet. Doesn't matter how many guys go out for a pass, there's always a short completion waiting.
Big run stop there on third and goal. Gruden is going to have to go for it.
Look for play-action or misdirection here.
Looks like Jacobs came up short on the dive.
Jacobs turned his back ot the play and B.J. Goodson drove him backward.
Pretty impressive stop I really thought Gruden would stretch out the defense there.