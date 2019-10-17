Live game blog: Packers vs. Oakland Raiders

Haven't really thought about it. Sure, if it's 45-10, I guess.
Defense really having a tough time covering Darren Waller. He's got three catches for 82 yards.
He's beating guys man-on-man. They can't stick with him.
Wow, Carr was playing with fire on that one.
Carr audibles when he sees the one-on-one coverage that Renfro has on Alexander. Easy first down.
There's noting they can do that late. They just need Alexander to cover the slant the best he can. You don't have time to adjust to every audible that's made.
The Packers are completely confused. They had no idea where they were supposed to line up. Preston Smith got caught in no-man's land.
Gruden is totally messing with them with his formations and quick snaps.
Pettine and his staff better figure out what's going on quickly.
Someone was saying Gruden isn't a genius. Maybe not, but he's pretty darn smart.
Fullback was out wide and tight end was on the same side. Left Preston Smith in no man's land. Should have called a timeout.
Jimmy Graham with the mad run after catch skills. The Raiders were so unfraid of him they left him standing there alone for 15 minutes.