Live game blog: Packers vs. Oakland Raiders

Ball on the 7, first and goal.
There is Rodgers' fourth TD throw of the game.
Geronimo Allison on motion out of the backfield for a TD that is now going to get called back.
Wow, have the officials caught anything today.
He's so far out of bounds he's practically in the blue tent.
They're saying he's out at the 3. I thought he was out at the 4. Oh well.
Yes, it was identical. They pulled that out of the McCarthy playbook for sure.
Not a tough call there. Rodgers around end on the bootleg for 3 and the TD. Packers pulling away.
Yes, and I think the rules are too esoteric. They've got way to much to diagnose. They can't do it fast enough. There are too many rule intricacies and they're not "playing fast" as coaches like to say. So they rely on instant replay a lot.
QB Aaron Rodgers has completed 19 of 23 passes for three touchdowns, 156.2 rating.