Live game blog: Packers vs. Oakland Raiders

I think they'll go with Jenkins over Taylor.
Rashan Gary is down again.
Oh, that's not good. Got his head bent backward.
Yeah, I don't know how Will Redmond isn't down either. He took a shot as well.
Gary is sitting up, which is a good sign, after his head snapping back.
Sullivan with good coverage. He's had a really good camp and has a decent chance to make the team.
Wow, Jamerson got kind of lucky there. That was a drop.
It can be improved. Favre is a great example of that. But you probably can't be great at it.
Man, I cannot tell where the end zone is. This just doesn't compute after 600-plus games I've covered.
Yes, we are doing one tomorrow and it should be up midday.
Dexter Williams has played much better. But no one has really surprised me.
Yeah, they should have cut the game clock down one-fifth as well.
Make it a 48-minute game.
No, they need Davis. They need someone who can stretch the field and return kicks.
I really like the way Tra Carson uses his blocking.
Oh, Shepherd with a bad holding call.
No reason to hold there. Got to be able to block in this offense. That's a negative for Shepherd.
And that's a positive for Shepherd.
Boyle is looking good in the 2-minute. Two nice, accurate passes.
Like the way he stood in there with that blitz coming in on him from the other side and then he hits Lazard on the left.