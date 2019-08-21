Live game blog: Packers vs. Oakland Raiders

Funny, because the NFL live stat program said 15.
Not a lot of play action going on and it seems like the running game has kind of been forgotten on offense.
Cole Madison with his second holding call. Not good for him.
i'd like to see them just pound the ball this series. Let's see if they can run it consistently.
Nice looking inside zone from Dexter Williams on first and 20.
It's the Boyle and Davis show in the passing game.
There's a nice wide zone run with Alex Light making an outstanding block to seal the edge.
Williams is starting to warm up a little. Carson is putting pressure on him and he's responding. He had been strugglingg.
No, Davis has the team made. He'll be their returner.
What we're seeing is that Trevor Davis doesn't belong on the field with No. 3s. He's more talented than that and he's showing it.
Or they keep neither of them.
ESB has to make that catch. Nice looking toss from Boyle, who is warming up.
Because he was always hurt. And it has taken him a long time to become an effective receiver.
I will say he has built himself up quite a bit in three years. He's really hit the weight room. I think that's why he's a better player.
Boyle to Kumerow for the TD. Boy, he was wide open for the 16-yard score.
I can't figure out how these guys aren't getting confused with the pylons and the re-configured goal-line.
Tim Boyle is 10 of 18 for 122 yards and 2 TDs, 113.7 rating.
Trevor Davis has four catches for 66 yards and one carry for 18.
His ship has sailed, I believe.
I don't know for sure. LaFleur will answer that after the game, I'm sure.