Live game blog: Packers vs. Oakland Raiders

Tim Boyle is 7 of 14 for 83 yards and a TD, 92.3 rating.
They should go with just two and put Manny Wilkins on the practice squad. But if they go with Kizer, they could put Boyle on the practice squad. I believe he's eligible.
The rule is you have to look for the ball. Sullivan had good coverage but didn't look for the ball. Thus, PI.
He was on a terrible team with a terrible offensive line.
Tyler Lancaster and Rashan Gary are both back in the game.
I will say that Gary has to trust his bull rush more. He keeps trying to get around the edge and that's a lot harder to do in the NFL than in collee.
Yes, but it's also based on how many games you're active in.
I can't talk as fast as I can type.
Boy, the tackling is bad on this team.
Raiders score on Smith's 15-yard catch from Peterman.
He did. Someone on offense is hurt.
Trevor Davis has 61 yards from scrimmage so far.
It has been talked about.