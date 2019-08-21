Live game blog: Packers vs. Oakland Raiders

I think there's a chance they do that. It really depends on how things play out at other positions. But I do know that if they cut Crosby, he will be kicking for the Bears Week 1.
Rashan Gary was down for a short while, but he's walking off the field.
Whew, this is some bad football.
OK, this is a 42-yard field goal and Daniel Carson nails it.
At this point, yes. I don't seem him being active unless they choose to keep three tight ends.
Nice job of Boyle coming off his first read and coming back to Trevor Davis. Great catch. Trevor Davis is showing he's worthy of making the team. Now he needs to stay healthy.
What? Did you see him come off his first look and come back to Davis? I'm assuming you're talking about that throw.
I can't attest to that, but it could be.
Tra Carson is really running hard. I'm impressed.
I did unpin them. Anyone else seeing them?
Are you serious or just a Wisconsin fan?
There's a chance both could be cut. I think Davis makes it provided he's healthy.
Way too early. How can you judge someone on two games? I'm not saying he's great, lousy, or average. I'm saying none of us know yet.
Wow, that looked bad. The offensive line moved, but I guess they were drawn. I hate that rule.
Boyle with a nice shot to Tonyan, who nearly lost the first down trying to get more yards. But there's a facemask that will guarantee the first down.
I don't think he played much did he? Had all those hamstring problems. But I get what you're saying.
Third and 3. Ball is at the 13/23.
Fade to Trevor Davis for the touchdown. But there's a flag.
It's on the defense. I wonder if Gruden will challenge it.