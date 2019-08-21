Live game blog: Packers vs. Oakland Raiders

He's off to a bad start. Let's see if he picks it up. He's been playing well in previous games.
It seems that way, but it's possible he wants it that way. I'll keep an eye on it.
I don't think that was a head shot, but it was an unnecessary shot. It didn't help bring him down. Greene gets the hit to the head penalty.
I'm not sure what that blitz was, but it was a good job of recovering by Josh Jackson going for the ball. That's what he's known for doing. Might have been lucky, too.
I'm not sure they had a choice in this matter. If the NFL says play somewhere, you play there. They're eventually going to play in Europe. I just don't know when.
The Raiders had a conflict with the Oakland As and needed to find another place to play. A promoter in Winnipeg sold the NFL on this venue, probably guaranteeing them lots of money.
Dexter Williams is in the game. By the way, it's on the 2.
We're definitely in pre-season mode.
Packers are using two tight ends down here.
Lucas Patrick got beat up the middle and was right in Boyle's face on that deflected pass.
Third and 9, there's an excellent move by Tra Carson on that screen. Talk about using your blockers. Excellent move.
Boyle hit Davis deep in practice this week. Seems like he should have laid it out further and let Davis run under it.
Dexter Williams, Alex Light, Tra Carson, Robert Tonyan, the QBs, Lazard.
There's a mixup on routes. Lazard sat down like it was a zone and Boyle thought he was going to keep going. That's on the receiver.
I don't know why Lazard stopped, other than he read the coverage incorrectly. Boyle gets the INT, but now they're saying it's incomplete.
Yeah, it hit the ground. I think that's why Lazard didn't go to tackle him right away.
NIce punt, bad tackling on the punt return. That's a 49-yard punt.
No, but he had 13 INTs his senior year in college.
Nice hit on the QB by Raven Greene on that blitz.
Lancaster is down on the field with a leg injury it appears.
Another guy I'm keeping an eye on is Keke Kingsley. He's had a nice preseason.
Bad angles = missed tackles.