Live game blog: Packers vs. Oakland Raiders

I say free hot dogs, popcorn and COFFEE for everyone!
So, some of the more prominent defenders on the field are Montravius Adams, Kyler Fackrell, Josh Jackson. Rashan Gary, Darnell Savage...
So, there's Raven Greene playing that nickel inside linebacker position. We'll see that a lot this year, sometimes with Greene, sometimes with Amos, sometimes with Ibraheim Campbell (if he comes back off PUP).
Boy, the way Trevor Davis slipped trying to make a cut, I'd be really worried about this turf. Thing is, it's not different that much different from what they practice on inside the Don Hutson Center. But they haven't been inside the entire training camp.
Did you try enlarging the type on your browser? I have our technical people looking at it.
Yeah, he changed a few things on defense.
That's what they said, but something must have changed. Maybe they didn't move the goalpost until yesterday.
Boyle is not throwing the deep ball very well. Seems like he's not leading the receiver very well.
There's a nice looking toss from Boyle to Shepherd along the sideline for 10 yards. Excellent throw.
Boyle just doesn't look sharp. He's got to hit that pass across the middle to Tonyan.
So, that's a touchback even though it landed inside the 10. My head is spinning.
I actually think that Scott might have been practicing an inside the 10-yard line punt.
It's going to be between him and Lazard, I think.