Live game blog: Packers vs. Oakland Raiders

I think they'd do their research on him. But he was found innocent and deserves that consideration.
They could play some starters next week at Lambeau Field. I don't think they would play Rodgers, but I could see them playing the offensive line and the running backs for a series or two.
I don't think Oakland's No. 1s are playing either.
Tim Boyle is the starting QB for the Packers.
Offensive line from left to right is Alex Light, Cole Madison, Lucas Patrick, Justin McCray and Adam Pankey.
Tra Carson is the starting RB and WRs are Trevor Davis and Jake Kumerow.
Wow, Boyle looked like he jammed his knee in the turf after slipping and getting hit. It's a late hit on the QB, so first down.
Lots of running, which is smart. They might as well establish the run and have some considerable tape to evaluate.
Looked like Boyle wanted the back shoulder and ESB ran it down the field.
Either way, he had not chance what so ever.
Scott with the punt. Everything is a pooch punt on this field.