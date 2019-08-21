Live game blog: Packers vs. Oakland Raiders

I don't know about a bad teacher. I think he's inexperienced and so is much of his offensive staff.
I'll have to check on that. Can someone send me a screenshot at tom.silverstein@jrn.com.
I like it that way and I'm sure the coaches do, too. Those first cuts were pretty meaningless because they were players you kind of expected to be cut. It gives coaches full 90-men squads to practice with.
Correct. As I pointed out, they should have played him in Game 1.
For those having a problem with the size of the font, are you accessing through the home page or through Twitter/Facebook? We were having a problem with the homepage link and I'm wondering if that's it.
It looked like it from the TV, but I'm not sure yet.
I hope that's not the case. But I have already sent the screen shots to someone who knows about this stuff.
Practice is fine. They'll be ready schematically, but I just think playing in a live game is important to establish tempo and communication, especially when installing a new system.