Live game blog: Packers vs. Oakland Raiders

Good question. Maybe they don't have anyone else.
You'd think J'Mon Moore would be in the game by now.
They probably want Kizer to have the opportunity to play with Davis, too.
Kizer with a fourth and 2.
Raiders blitz and down goes Kizer.
I don't know how you take a sack on fourth down. Just chuck it up there.
I can't remember if he mentioned him or not, but he has talked favorably about him before this camp.
He is playing mostly with guys who aren't going to be in the NFL.
I would bet he'll be on the practice squad. I've been impressed with his size and mobility.
I believe he was all over Kizer for not doing that.
After getting shaken up, Jamerson came back and made a nice hit on a receiver running a slant route.
I was looking at Dexter Williams to see if he did anything. Same with Boyle and Kizer. I wanted to see if Gary improved. I was surprised by Davis' all-around performance.
Don't get used to it. In two weeks we go big time!
J'Mon Moor is in the game now.
Thankfully, we're down to one more quarter.
Davis will make it no matter what.
Maybe. Depends on Shepherd and Lazard.
Well, they do have a new defensive coordinator and I expect them to blitz a lot more than they did when Vic Fangio was the DC. Nagy will have some Andy Reid-like twists to throw at the defense, too.
Yeah, that decision might have been made.