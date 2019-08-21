Live game blog: Packers vs. Oakland Raiders

Still waiting for the numbers on that punt.
I think he's probably going to make it. He made some gains tonight after a lousy week or two of practice.
I guess I've been eligible to retire my entire career. I'm just not eligible to collect social security yet. And my pension froze about 20 years ago.
That was a 66-yard punt by JK Scott.
He's made a nice statement tonight. But we'll see. Practice counts, too.
Sullivan with another nice break up. He might have had that first PI, but I think this guy can play. He can play slot, outside and safety.
Could have been. I think the wide zone was new for him too.
I have not heard. I'll try to find out.
No word on what Bolton's injury was, but he is out.
You have to change your life dramatically to be a coach in the NFL. The hours are ridiculous. I think he's carved out a nice family life for himself.
If it were me, I'd go with Boyle and put Wilkins on the practice squad.
I could see LaFleur playing the O-line and the backs for a series or two, but I think it doesn't make sense to play Rodgers this close to the season opener.
They still have Allison, MVS and Kumerow. And Davis is coming up big tonight.
He'll probably play a quarter next week.