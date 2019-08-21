Live game blog: Packers vs. Oakland Raiders

The turf monster got ESB on that deep route.
Nice broken tackle by Keith Ford on the screen. I like this guy. I don't think he'll make the team, but he's got some ability and smarts.
Oh boy, Equanimeous St. Brown took a big shot in the head and he's down.
St. Brown is clutching his hamstring or knee.
I don't think ESB hurt his head, I think he got his legs caught under him.
St. Brown has a left leg injury. He isn't able to put weight on it.
St. Brown grabbed for his ankle right after the hit, but we'll see.
Carson up the middle for a TD. That's Boyle's third TD drive.
PACKERS 21, RAIDERS 10. HALFTIME.
Tim Boyle is 16 of 25 for 191 yards and 2 TDs, 113.9 rating.
Packers have rushed 15 times for 62 yards.
I mean, I don't know what the league would do if one of the teams refused to come back out. One thing I'll say is that the Raiders haven't had any injuries that I can recall.
Tough call, but I don't think you're going to lose Carson to waivers.
I think he'd get picked up faster than Kizer.
It just looks slippery. I mean, it's not that different than what the Packers practice on. I don't know if they're wearing the wrong shoes or what?