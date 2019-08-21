Live game blog: Packers vs. Oakland Raiders

The positions are broken down quite a bit -- DBs, ILBs, OLBs, DL, OL, RBs, WRs, TEs. Some teams break the DBs into safeties and corners.
Unfortunately, I'm not there tonight.
I think they have to start thinking about Rodgers' successor. I always thought Wolf's policy of drafting a QB every year was smart.
I would have loved to see that.
Yes, I definitely think he will make it. He's their best downfield threat at TE.
We are taping one tomorrow morning that you'll be able to access by midday.
I wish I knew the whole story, but the Packers aren't saying and neither is he.
They are going to play it.
I'm not sure if he's on the roster. It could be Bolton. But remember, Pettine plays nickel 70% of the time, so it's likely we'll see a lot of three safety sets.
You'd have to pay for him for an entire season because he's a vested veteran and they'll have Burks back relatively soon.
No, it would be Raven Greene as a hybrid safety/inside linebacker. Josh Jackson could do that as well.
He would not be happy, I'm guessing. We'd have the Favre thing all over again. But, you know what, it's part of the game. It happens everywhere. Teams are always looking for the next guy.
They're announcing on the #Packers broadcast that Coach Matt LaFleur is not going to play any starters tonight and they're going to shorten the field.