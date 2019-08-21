Live game blog: Packers vs. Oakland Raiders

IG Field is configured for the CFL and so the goal posts had to be moved to accommodate NFL field dimensions. The concrete footings where the goal posts are located are covered with patches of Field Turf. However, GM Brian Gutekunst and various staff members found that the patches weren't secure and could be peeled upward, according to Jim. So, glue has been applied to the patches. It is supposed to take 30 minutes to dry. We're still an hour away from kickoff, so there's plenty of time for it to take.