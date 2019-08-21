Live game blog: Packers vs. Oakland Raiders

Hey everyone, I just wanted to provide you an update on what's going on with the field. I am not there, but Jim Owczarski has been feeding me updates.
IG Field is configured for the CFL and so the goal posts had to be moved to accommodate NFL field dimensions. The concrete footings where the goal posts are located are covered with patches of Field Turf. However, GM Brian Gutekunst and various staff members found that the patches weren't secure and could be peeled upward, according to Jim. So, glue has been applied to the patches. It is supposed to take 30 minutes to dry. We're still an hour away from kickoff, so there's plenty of time for it to take.
I've just been told that as of right now, no one there has indicated the game won't be played. The players are going through warm-ups as they normally would.
Just to reiterate, the only issues are two several-feet wide patches in the middle of each end zone. The rest of the field is fine.
I've been told there's a chance they won't play the entire 100 yards, maybe shorten the field to 80 yards, but there is nothing official.
Rodgers has come out in full pads for warm-ups, but there still hasn't been an announcement about who's playing.
Even though Rodgers is on the field during warm-ups, it doesn't mean he's playing. We'll have to wait and see. He might just be going through typical game prep just to get some work in.
We're still awaiting word on how this game will be played and who will be playing.
I'm not sure. It's pretty ridiculous.
No, no one will. This was a money grab. The promoter offered guaranteed money to play the game here and they took it. Remember, it was originally moved because the Raiders had a conflict with the A's. But it could have been moved to Lambeau.
I'm sure there's a bunch of guys who played at the Vet in Philadelphia who are thinking this is a pretty good looking field.
I would guess 6 or 7, but a lot depends on injuries in the next two weeks and how the rest of the roster breaks down.
I don't think so. I think he's a goner either way.