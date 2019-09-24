Live game blog: Packers vs. Eagles

The offsides is declined, of course, and the facemask is accepted.
That's a 40-yard catch for Adams.
Davante Adams has seven catches for 147 yards with 9:48 left in the 2nd Q.
Packers are going to be a facing a key third down here.
Adams got held up on the fade route route by Sendejo. Another third down stop by the Eagles.
Crosby will attempt a 31-yard FG.
They felt they had a one-on-one with Adams. They did. Adams didn't win that time.
They're not really doing anything to establish the run. They're mostly passing.
Packers have 15 passes and 9 RB rushes.
Crosby had been killing the ball up until that last kickoff.
Now he kicks it out of bounds. I wonder if they asked him to kick to the corner there.
Eagles take over at the 40.
LT David Bakhtiari is not in the bench area. May be in the blue tent.
Eagles are being a lot more patient with their run game.