Live game blog: Packers vs. Eagles

Could have been on Jeffery grabbing Alexander. But it's not on Ertz.
Oh, I see, Ertz ran a pick against Preston Smith and may have blocked.
So, there's no foul on Zach Ertz and the touchdown to Alshon Jeffery counts after further review.
I don't like the way the operation has worked. I think it's a reaction to one call. One thing I will say is it has put receivers on notice that they have to stop pushing. That part of it is good.
They could challenge it, but it should have been part of the overall review.
That's how that call on Dalvin Cook was made.
Packers starting out at their own 24.
Eagles are fired up. They look like they just got a shot of adrenalin. Packers need to answer.
Those short passes to Allison and MVS don't work because they're both long-striders and they can't make a move once they get the ball. They're going to have to get Shepherd involved at some point .
Rodgers gets the Eagles to jump offsides and then hits Adams down the sideline. Eagles are their own worst enemies. Just lost a lot of momentum. A facemask penalty to boot.