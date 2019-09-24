Live game blog: Packers vs. Eagles

That was very close to a TD to Adams, tipped at the last second. But there's a flag down.
I can't figure out what they're considering.
There is no foul on the play. I have no idea what they were considering. Really nice play by Andrew Sendejo to break up that pass.
Mason Crosby from 30 yards is good. PACKERS 10, EAGLES 0.
15 plays, 78 yards, 8:01.
The Packers' two scoring plays tonight have eaten up 10 minutes, 19 seconds.
Eagles CB Sydney Jones is hurt, which means the Eagles are down to two reliable cornerbacks. I think the game plan will be heavy on passing from here on out.
Looked like they were playing zone on that last play with a safety hanging around underneath.
Another big kickoff return against the Packers. Second week in a row. Opposing coordinators are seeing some kind of weakness in the kick coverage.
Good example of how to use a pick play against man coverage. Ertz runs underneath the other route for a nice 5-yard gain.
Crosby got crushed by a block on the big return last week.
Wentz to Jeffery deep against King. King did a nice job of leveraging him so he was out of bounds.
What a great screen call. There was hardly anyone there as Wentz looked left and threw right.
Eagles with a bunch formation up top.
They are so hard to cover. But looks like there's going to be an OPI here.
It's an offensive pass interference call against Ertz. The play is under review.
Wow, Ertz wasn't really even in the play. I'm not sure how that's an OPI.