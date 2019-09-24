Live game blog: Packers vs. Eagles

I'm not sure what the Eagles are doing, but they're not covering Davante Adams. Play-action sucks in the linebackers.
Davante Adams has six catches for 107 yards in the first quarter.
Rodgers had someone on a post route there and for some reason, he pulled it back. Looked open there for a second.
Rodgers is really getting rid of it quickly. Just letting the offense work for him.
And there's Jimmy Graham, doing what he should do. Running short routes over the middle.
This drive is 11 plays, 75 yards so far.
Time of possession is in favor of the Packers, 9:20 to 5:40.
He saw someone open but I think he thought the window was too tight and decided not to take a chance.
I think he's taking advantage of a banged up secondary and playing the play as it is called.