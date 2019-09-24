Live game blog: Packers vs. Eagles

Interesting look by Wentz there. Looked left and then came all the way back to the right. Alexander looked like he had given up on the play already.
Of course not, but he's playing the odds. He's banking these teams can not sustain a long drive against the Packers all game long just running the ball.
The more plays, the more opportunity for mistakes. I get what he's doing. It doesn't mean he wants to give up 5 yards per carry.
I think he's a darn valuable player. Gets good pass rush and plays the run well.
No, it's better to have a corner on him.
That's one thing about Amos. He doesn't miss tackles. Very different than recent Packers safeties.
Now that they've made the Eagles think about Adams, I'd look to run the ball. Get Jones some work. If they continue to leave Adams alone, then go to him.
I think the quick start by Adams is going to make the Eagles devote a safety over there. That really opens up the run game.
Nice in route by Adams there. Right between the corner and safety.
Rodgers has Graham wide open on a corner route and throws it way over his head. Pass interference on MVS pushes it back 10 yards.
Graham was open deep there.
We're going to have another personal foul penalty, this time a facemask.
The Eagles are killing themselves, just like they have all season long.
Packers have a first down at the 33.
Nice little play-action and quick pass to Adams. Just let him run with it. The play-calling has been good so far.
Allison on the jet sweep. That's two tonight if you're counting at home.
Very well could have been.
What's gotten into the Packers tight ends?
Marcedes Lewis with a hurdle over LB Nathan Gerry for a 10-yard gain.