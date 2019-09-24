Live game blog: Packers vs. Eagles

Rodgers had to call a timeout on the play after Adams' reception.
There's another way to get it in Adams' hands. There's a jet sweep and Rodgers flips it to him.
Aaron Jones finishes off what I'll call the Davante Adams drive.
A 3-yard TD run for Jones.
Jones has scored in six straight home games, a Packers record.
They have Dexter Williams.
That TD drive was the longest of the year for the Packers, 5 plays, 89 yards, 2:18.
Rodgers was 4 of 4 for 71 yards. Adams caught three passes for all 71 of those yards.
Packers are starting in their base defense on this series.
Jamaal Williams is being evaluated for a head and neck injury and has feeling in all his extremities, it was just announced. He is out for the game.
Six man rush on Wentz and it gets picked up nicely. Wentz finds Ertz matched up with Amos one-on-one. That's a 14-yard gain.
That's going to be a tough cover for Amos.