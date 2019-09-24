Live game blog: Packers vs. Eagles

Shepherd is fine. He's not being attended to on the sideline.
No, Plus, he's hurt again.
Jones and Williams in the backfield together.
Jamaal Williams is down. Aaron Jones came out calling for the trainers immediately.
He took a shot in the head from Derek Barnett.
Under the new rules they could eject him through replay.
There was a flag thrown, so this will be reviewed in New York.
The penalty was announced so I'm assuming that they aren't ejecting Barnett.
RB Jamaal Williams is being taken away on a stretcher after taking a helmet to helmet hit from Eagles DE Derek Barnett.
They can. But so can the officials in NY.
RB Jamaal Williams was on his knees and tried to get up. He is being taken off on a stretcher, but gave the thumbs up as they wheeled him off the field.
Packers have the ball at the 26.
LaFleur goes to an empty set and Rodgers throws to Adams right away. That's one way to do it. Spread the defense out and throw quick passes to Adams.
Adams gets a one-on-one with rookie Sydney Jones and he nearly breaks it for a touchdown. A shoestring tackle gets him down on the 7.