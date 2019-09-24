Live game blog: Packers vs. Eagles

He's getting up there in years. It wouldn't be a long-term investment.
I don't think it's a hard and fast rule. I think it's more so now because of the de-emphasis of the preseason.
Eagles call tails. It's head. Packers will defer. Eagles will receive.
Passing downs mostly but also in relief of P and Z Smith. Both hand down and up.
Not really. I think they could have used him as an ILB, but otherwise the two OLBs are a huge upgrade.
Miles Sanders takes a knee and the Eagles start at the 25.
Packers start in the nickel. Kevin King on Jeffery and Alexander on Agohlor.
Amos is the inside linebacker in the dime and Will Redmond is deep with Savage.
Eagles are running it with the Packers in their nickel look.
It's actually six defensive backs, but Amos is playing inside linebacker
Preston Smith whipping around Jason Peters for a quarterback hit on Wentz.
Eagles hurry to the line of scrimmage, but Wentz is calling the play at the line.
Alexander covering Zach Ertz on that last play.
Shepherd back for the punt. Took a big hit. I'm not sure why he didn't fair catch that.
Interesting that Alexander was on Ertz man-to-man on that last play.
I'll say it again, they're more concerned about preventing big plays in the passing game. They're counting on getting to second or third and long at some point and then getting to the quarterback. it's the formula that has worked for them.