Live game blog: Packers vs. Eagles

Packers are stuck playing with one inside linebacker because B.J. Goodson can't cover a tight end. Eagles would just go with two tight ends and make either Martinez or Goodson cover him. That's the problem of facing a team with two good tight ends.
The Eagles aren't very worried about Jimmy Graham. They might have to take advantage of that for awhile.
Rodgers looking good running the ball tonight.
Aaron Rodgers has four rushes for 35 yards tonight.
No, it was just a checkdown.
The Eagles are dropping their linebackers and corners back in zone and LaFleur is running the receivers down the field and having Rodgers dump it to the back.
Another unnecessary roughness against the Eagles. Stupid penalty throwing Jones to the ground after he's stopped.
Smart play-calling. As long as the Eagles are going to sit back in zone, LaFleur is going to get 5 yards a pop on passes to his backs.
Rodgers had Davante Adams deep for just a second but Avante Maddox made a great play on the ball, preventing a TD.
Eagles are rushing four and spreading out defenders across the field. When Rodgers escapes out of the pocket his receivers are finding holes in the zones.
He wouldn't stop them, but they wouldn't have to play nickel and dime all the time.
WR Davante Adams is in the blue tent. Not sure what's wrong.
This is one of those situations where you should be able to run it in, but I don't know if the Packers can.
Because they can't run the ball. Haven't you noticed?
I think this was a bootleg where Rodgers was going to run the ball into the end zone. He was counting on them playing man, I believe.
;Graham had a chance. It would have had to be a great catch, but he could have had it.
Figuring they have the Eagles on the 1, I guess.
Don''t forget he's got the bad left finger. It's no longer listed on the injury report, but it was a factor. Doesn't mean he couldn't use it though.