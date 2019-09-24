Live game blog: Packers vs. Eagles

The Eagles are doing a great job of moving the Packers along the line of scrimmage and creating lanes for their backs.
The Packers need to be more disiciplined upfront. When one guy penetrates and another guy doesn't it leaves a big hole. That's part of the weakness with having a penetrating defense. The strength is the pass rush.
Eagles are challenging pass interference on King. I think they have a case. King knocked Jeffery's arm out of the way.
This is PI. He pulled his arm away just as he was going to catch it.
OK, I guess I'm an idiot. No P.I.
Eagles facing a third and 10 at the 347.
Seems like anytime the Packers are in man coverage, the Eagles receivers are winning. But if Pettine doesn't blitz then there's no pass rush. Damned if he does and damned if he doesn't.
King is not getting roasted. He's had a very good game. He and Jeffery are battling. Jeffery is an excellent receiver and he's facing man coverage. King has gotten his share of plays in also.
Yeah, it does seem that way. But I haven't been monitoring it closely.
May be that ankle that he hurt against the Broncos.
Jeffery is healthy. He didn't play Sunday. He's had a lot of time to recofer.
Just too easy. They're running through the Packers like they're whipped cream.
Martinez put a nice hit on Jordan Howard at the goal-line. He absorbed it and took it into the end zone.
Not sure Martinez could have done much more, but there was no one else there.
Possibly, but then one of them has to cover the TE. This is where they miss Oren Burks.