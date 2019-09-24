Live game blog: Packers vs. Eagles

Davante Adams had his man beat badly and was wide open in the middle of the field if Rodgers could have stepped up.
Nice looking run there. Thought he was going down. He's leaving the pocket fairly early though. I thought he had some time there once Jenkins' guy got run through.
I keep looking up and seeing guys open but it's not where Rodgers is looking. Like backside receivers are open.
The protection is breaking down a lot, but if Rodgers can stay alive like that, there's routes that are open.
Seems like running the ball is a waste of time.
I don't even know if Graham was where he was supposed to be, but it turned out to be the right place.
Graham does an out and up to the end zone and the Packers tie the game at 27-27.
Aaron Rodgers is 21 of 31 for 312 yards and 2 touchdowns, 122.0 rating.
Well, Savage didn't miss the back in the open field this time. Saved a TD, but it's a 30-yard run for Miles Sanders.
Last team with the ball, right?
Eagles have rushed 24 times for 133 yards.