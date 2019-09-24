Live game blog: Packers vs. Eagles

I haven't been able to watch him close enough. I think he's getting double-teammed a lot.
I've seen that a couple of times.
Oh, Wentz was waiting for that blitz. Stood in there and was going to take the hit. Threw right across the middle to Jeffery for a 16-yard gain.
Will Redmond coming off the field. Josh Jackson was going to replace him, but Pettine went to base so Jackson is out.
You have to admire the play set up by Pederson. He fakes two handoffs and then throws a screen. Great deception.
And now the Packers are caught in bad man coverage and Jordan Howard is in for the touchdown.
Blake Martinez had man coverage on the back and the Eagles picked him. Left Howard wide open.
King knocks it out of Jeffery's hands. No good.
I'm not sure why Pederson would go for 2 there. I don't get it.
8 plays, 76 yards, 3:43. EAGLES 27, PACKERS 20.
They're going to have to go to zone or at least better mix up their coverages because Pederson seems to keep getting them in bad match ups. The pick routes are killing the defense.
Not if you don't intentionally run into the guy. If you run up to him and don't make intentional contact, it's not illegal.
Wow, that did not work. Maybe they do have to pass every down.
Davante Adams has a career-high 167 yards receiving.
Oh boy, Rodgers can't go to Adams every single time. Eagles finally figured out they need to cover him. Nigel Bradham almost with a pick 6.
Will Redmond is being evaluated for a concussion.