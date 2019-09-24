Live game blog: Packers vs. Eagles

Bryan Bulaga has a shoulder injury and his return is questionable.
CB Tony Brown is out for good with a hamstring injury.
Looks like they'll keep feeding Davante Adams.
Davante Adams was targeted four times against Denver. He was targeted 10 times in the first half against the Eagles.
The run game remains stagnant. They have not figured out the stretch zone yet this season.
Rodgers wants LaFleur to challenge teh OPI. He's waiting for a good look of it on the video board.
Rodgers was lobbying, but LaFleur smartly waited until he saw it on the video board before deciding whether to throw the glag.
Nope, I don't get to hear him.
The ruling on the field stands.
LaFleur loses a challenge and a timeout.
Not a good punt by Scott. Eagles get teh ball at the 25. That's a 31-yard punt.
Eagles have the ball at the 24.
Savage covering Ertz one-on-one on that last completion. Ertz has 5 catches for 50 yards.
Eagles backs are doing a great job of running off the blocks in front of them. Very patient.
Heck of a play by Kevin King. That was a completion until King stripped it from Jeffery.
Wentz has a lot of time. The Packers are not getting the pass rush they did in the first three weeks.