Live game blog: Packers vs. Eagles

Rodgers got the team to the line of scrimmage quickly after the spike and the Eagles had a huge gap in their zone coverage. Right down the seam for Allison.
Safety Rodney McLeod bit on Adams running down the sideline and left Allison without coverage over the top.
QB Aaron Rodgers is 16 of 22 for 241 yards and a TD, 123.5 rating.
Davante Adams has 8 catches for 158 yards and Geronimo Allison has three catches for 52 yards and a TD.
OK, everyone, I'm going to turn this over to Olivia Reiner during halftime. Be nice.
Hello, live blog. It is me, Olivia Reiner, blogging from Jim Owczarski's account. How are you feeling after the first half?
No recent updates on Jamaal Williams' injury. He left early in the first quarter after being on the receiving end of a helmet-to-helmet hit. The Packers said he's been evaluated for a head/neck injury. He won't be returning to the game. He has feeling/movement in extremities.
Team says it's an issue with his shoulder. He's questionable to return.
Thanks, been growing it out since preseason.
Seconded. Big Bon Jovi fan here. How do we feel about JLo and Shakira?
Jim's new female alter ego is named Julia from here on out. Nobody let him forget.
I'm kind of surprised that Light is in at right tackle instead of Billy Turner, too. I would have assumed that he'd slide over from right guard. We'll see how they start the second half.
OK, I'm back. If anyone wasn't nice, I'll find out about it.
Alex Light is in at right tackle for Bryan Bulaga to start the second half. No word on his injury.