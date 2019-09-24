Live game blog: Packers vs. Eagles

Barnett came down hard on Rodgers' right hand with his arm.
Doug Pederson has a great game plan tonight. He's mixing it up beautifully and playing against some of the Packers' tendencies. Looks like he has really studied how they play.
Packers call a timeout with 1:02 left. I guess they want to try to score after the Eagles punch it in.
In goes Jordan Howard for an easy TD. Defense gets shredded on another short field.
Eagles have rushed 18 times for 84 yards and a TD.
No, I'd say it's on Marcedes Lewis and Matt LaFleur.
Eagles offsides penalty will give the Packers the ball at the 30.
Rodgers goes to his one option.
Backup tackle Alex Light is in for Bryan Bulaga.
Bulaga is standing on the sideline talking to Dr. McKenzie.
Packers get a huge break with a hands to the face against the Eagles.
Gives them a first down at the 46.
Nice spin out by Rodgers but there was nothing open to that side of the field. Got out of bounds with 37 seconds left.
Offense has lost its mojo. There's no rhythm at all to what they're doing.
Great job by the Packers of picking up that heavy blitz to the right side. Aaron Jones made a great block.
I guess Geronimo Allison is the answer. Passes of 31 and 19 yards and the Packers are in the end zone again.