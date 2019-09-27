Live game blog: Packers vs. Eagles

Going to be another first down conversion for the Eagles on the Wentz sneak. 4 of 6.
Alexander with really good coverage on Jeffery. And just let him know about it.
Looks like Will Redmond made a signal like there was a call there that someone missed.
I'm not sure if there was supposed to be a safety or linebacker in the middle, either way he was no match for Goedert.
Eagles are great at isolating players they view as weak links. I think they view Redmond that way.
Whatever was wrong with Bakhtiari, he's back.
And he just committed a false start.
Eagles have an excellent offensive line. Don't forget that. Only weak link is the left guard.
Rodgers takes it down to the 2-minute warning rather than run a play on second and 6. Not a terrible decision with two timeouts left.
2-minute warning plus, two timeouts. No need.
We might see more of him in the second half. We'll see.
He doesn't have to. They want to score with no time left. There's plenty of time.
Down goes Rodgers and the ball is out. Marcedes Lewis whiffs on his block and Derek Barnett strips the ball from Rodgers.