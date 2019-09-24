Live game blog: Packers vs. Eagles

Wentz snuck and lost the ball. Alexander picked it up and ran it for a TD. I think the officials let it go because they wanted replay to decide it. Wentz'a elbow was down I think.
He was brought down as a result of the defense underneath his feet, so he is down.
Of course, Wentz is down by contact. Eagles first down at the 49.
I told you the Eagles are a good team. They mostly have been killing themselves.
Now that's something Kirk Cousins or Joe Flacco could do.
Z. Smith had him dead to rights.
They called a roughing the passer on Kenny Clark so the Eagles are in business.
Packers are getting the Eagles to third down. They need to stop them now.
Zach Ertz is startting to have his way with the secondary. And the pass rush isn't getting there.
Eagles are 3 of 5 on third down.
I would say that Carson Wentz is slightly better than Kirk Cousins, Mitch Trubisky and Joe Flacco, wouldn't you?