Live game blog: Packers vs. Eagles

They work on it every week.
I don't think it's either. I think he's used to doing things a different way and he's trying to find a happy medium between the system he used to run and the new system. It's possible there is no happy medium.
I posed that on the podcast this week. But I also wondered, how good could they be if they really opened up the offense and Rodgers took more chances. He has a good defense to back him up, so maybe tearing it loose wouldn't be such a bad idea.
How about using Danny Vitale more?
I think they'll mix it up. I would guess they'll play a lot with Adrian Amos in the box instead of B.J. Goodson. But a lot depends on how Doug Pederson uses his personnel.
Beautiful night. The flags are barely moving.
They have changed some of their routines and they don't practice as long as McCarthy did. Perhaps that's the secret.
Allison is not a slot receiver in this offense. He's a long-strider. He belongs outside where he can run deep routes and use his size. He's not quick enough to be in the slot.
Last year was more of a chest injury. I think he hurt it in the Minnesota game, but haven't heard any specifics.
They were probably trying to change things up. I think that was specifically for the Vikings because they were low on defensive backs and were hoping they'd try to cover Jones with a linebacker. They might try it tonight because the Eagles are short at CB, too.
Probably. But he might be able to address it this year. The trade deadline isn't until November.
Not at all. Some of the most negative comments I got were early in the last week. I am trying harder from now on to keep this to intelligent comments and less venting.
Use Darnell Savage to cover him. He's been pretty good when covering tight ends.