Live game blog: Packers vs. Detroit Lions

Jimmy Graham drops a TD and the Packers will have to kick a field goal.
But somehow the Lions want to give the Packers another chance and line up with 12 men on the field on the FG. First down.
Nice patience from Williams. Middle was completely blocked and he scooted off tackle and dove for 3 yards.
Nice looking play call from Matt LaFleur. Gets the ball in Jamaal Williams' hands on a shovel pass and he goes around the corner for the TD.
I like how LaFleur disguised that as one of their fake jet sweeps.
Looked like a power sweep once Williams had the ball.
14 plays, 60 yards, 5:57.
Hey, looked like he got chopped from behind. But he seems to be OK. Was talking to the official as he came to the sideline.
I wouldn't say that. He didn't catch a lot in college. I think it was an unknown.
Looks like the corners are starting to press a little more.
And of course when you play man, you are susceptible to some picks, which is what I think just happened.
Preston Smith starting to bring it now.
That was a coverage error now that I look at the play to Golladay. There was a communication error between Redmond and Sullivan I think.